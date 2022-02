HENDERSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in the death of a Delaware woman who went missing in 2020, police announced Tuesday.

Last week, investigators investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton went to a home in Henderson, Maryland, where they found suspected human remains in the backyard, Delaware State Police said in a news release. On Tuesday, police said the remains have been positively identified as Leyanna.