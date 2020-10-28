Suspected robber picked wrong victim: Judo champion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a would-be robber is in custody after picking the wrong guy to victimize — a Judo champion.

WDAF-TV reports that 36-year-old Josh Henges was in the Midtown area Monday night when someone came up from behind, grabbed his shoulder and tried to rob him. Henges has traveled around the world competing in Judo events and training others. He's a former member of the national Judo team.

Henges turned to see a gun pointed directly at him. He took the suspect to the ground, pinned him, and called police.

Henges says he forgives the 20-year-old suspect and he's glad he didn't permanently injure him.

The suspect faces one count of attempted robbery. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.