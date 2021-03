SHELTON — John Scollin, one of two volunteer city firefighters accused in a police report of sexually and physically assaulting a woman, has stepped down as captain of Echo Hose Hook and Ladder Co.

Scollin and volunteer firefighter Matthew Perkowski — who is also a Trumbull police sergeant — were suspended two weeks ago pending an internal investigation into the alleged assault, which police said occurred on Sept. 6, 2020.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson told Hearst Connecticut Media that Scollin submitted a letter of resignation from his captaincy Monday at the fire company meeting.

Wilson said both Scollin and Perkowski remain members of Echo Hose Hook and Ladder but remain suspended pending completion of the internal investigation.

Mayor Mark Lauretti and other Shelton officials said they were not notified of the alleged assaults until two weeks ago when Hearst Connecticut Media obtained a copy of the police report through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Scollin and Perkowski, who have not responded to requests seeking comment, have not been charged and the woman who reported the incident has declined to pursue the case.

In his report, Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said he consulted with the Derby assistant state’s attorney who informed him that, because the alleged physical assault occurred during the alleged sex assault, the matter would only be pursued if the woman pressed charges. Shelton police closed the case on Sept. 17.

In the report, the woman accused Scollin of assaulting her outside the Echo Hose firehouse before they went to Perkowski’s Shelton home where she said both men physically and sexually assaulted her.

Shelton Board of Fire Commissioners Chairman Michael Maglione and other Shelton officials said they were not aware of the alleged incident until they were contacted last week by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Maglione said action was taken “as soon as we became aware of this.”

Bango noted in the report the Trumbull Police Department was notified about the woman’s accusations involving Perkowski.

Trumbull police conducted an internal investigation that resulted in Police Chief Michael Lombardo suspending Perkowski for 15 days. When reached by Hearst Connecticut Media, Lombardo said he could not comment on a pending personnel matter, saying only that the incident occurred outside of Perkowski’s role as a police officer.

Perkowski appealed through a union grievance, but the Trumbull Police Commission unanimously upheld the suspension on Jan. 21, calling the accusations against the officer “abusive and reprehensible.”

Perkowski has a pending appeal with the state Board of Mediation and Arbitration, according to a statement from his attorney, Gregory Cerritelli.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com