Suspicious church fire under investigation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating a suspicious church fire in South Carolina.

The blaze happened before midnight at Columbia's Whaley Street United Methodist Church on March 19. No one was injured during the fire.

Investigators are now offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding what took place, the Charlotte division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Thursday in a post on Twitter.

Federal investigators have classified the fire as “incendiary.”