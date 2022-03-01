Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After her sport's governing bodies agreed to the changes she demanded, Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open.

Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.