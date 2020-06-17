Swedish lawmakers honor virus victims; citizens denied entry

People enjoy the warm evening weather in Malmo, Sweden, Tuesday May 26, 2020 as a sign reads 'In Malmo everything is near. But now we need to keep a distance'. Sweden has defended its response to the COVID-19 global pandemic despite the country now reporting one of the highest mortality rates in the world with 4,125 fatalities, about 40 deaths per 100,000 people. ( Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) less People enjoy the warm evening weather in Malmo, Sweden, Tuesday May 26, 2020 as a sign reads 'In Malmo everything is near. But now we need to keep a distance'. Sweden has defended its response to the COVID-19 ... more Photo: Johan Nilsson, AP Photo: Johan Nilsson, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Swedish lawmakers honor virus victims; citizens denied entry 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Flags flew at half-staff in front of Sweden’s parliament as lawmakers inside held a memorial service Wednesday for the more than 5,000 people with COVID-19 who have died in a country that declined the strict lockdown measures widely adopted in Europe.

Members of the 349-seat Riksdag stood up to observe a minute of silence during the 15-minute memorial. The Swedish government steadfastly defends its soft approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus despite growing criticism from opposition parties

“This particular moment is for all of them: those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives,” Riksdag Speaker Andreas Norlen said. “We say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone.”

Sweden has the most virus-related deaths in the Nordic region, with 5,041 reported as of Wednesday. However, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded daily has declined, and weekly statistics show that mortality is now close to normal for this time of year after peaking in April.

A number of European countries have maintained travel restrictions on visitors from Sweden due to the country’s rate of new confirmed cases. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Tuesday he thought it was “a little strange” that fellow Nordic nations - Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Finland - have not reopened their borders to Swedes.

“I have to respect what other countries decide,” Lofven said in an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen in which he noted that the number of virus-related deaths in Sweden “is going down considerably now.”

Denmark, Norway and Finland have in recent weeks allowed each other's residents to enter their countries.

Lofven's government never imposed a lockdown or ordered business to close. Large gatherings were banned, but restaurants and schools for young children have stayed open. The government urged social distancing, and Swedes have largely complied.

During the last week, the country has seen a steep climb in new cases, which the government and the health authority have attributed to a big increase in testing.

"We're testing a great many more than before. These are mild cases. The serious cases that are admitted or managed in health care remain at an even level, which may go down slightly,” chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Sweden’s Public Health Agency said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, it has been interpreted in international media as a new peak, (which) is completely wrong," he said.