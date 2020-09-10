Swimmer rescued from waters off of Bear Island dies

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A swimmer seen struggling in the waters off of Bear Island in Meredith was rescued, but didn't survive, the New Hampshire Marine Patrol said.

The patrol said an island resident was swimming near shore on Wednesday when a family member saw him struggling. Neighbors retrieved him from the water and CPR was performed on him.

A marine patrol supervisor and members of the Meredith Fire Department continued treatment, but the man, who was 72, died at the scene, the patrol said.

His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.