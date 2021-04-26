Swiss indict 3 over scheme to avert fees on CO2 emissions

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors announced a criminal indictment Monday against a former official with the federal roads office and two co-conspirators over an alleged scheme to avert fees on CO2 emissions that stripped the government of 9 million Swiss francs (about $10 million) of potential revenue.

The attorney general’s office alleges two board members of a vehicle import company paid the official at the Federal Roads Office to tinker with data used to calculate carbon emissions to make it look like the cars didn’t spew as much greenhouse gas emissions as they really did.