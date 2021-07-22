TAKEAWAYS: Ex-utility regulator had outsized role in scheme

CLEVELAND (AP) — A statement of facts included with FirstEnergy's deferred prosecution agreement announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cincinnati sheds new light on the role a former utility regulator played in a $60 million corruption scheme involving the Akron-based company.
The statement provides new details on a $4.3 million payment made to Sam Randazzo to end a purported consulting contract shortly before Gov. Mike DeWine nominated him as the next chair of the powerful Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in early 2019. It also details what Randazzo did on FirstEnergy's behalf after he became chair that April.