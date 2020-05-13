TV anchor recovering from light rail station attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities television anchor is recovering from injuries suffered in an attack at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station.

KSTP-TV said anchor Matt Belanger was struck in the head with a rock or brick Tuesday morning in a random assault at the Nicollet Mall light rail stop.

News Director Kirk Varner said it does not appear Belanger was assaulted because he's a journalist.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says the suspect is a 39-year-old Minneapolis man who fled after the attack, but was arrested a short time later and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

The suspect's home address is listed as an addiction recovery house.

Varner says Belanger is expected to return to the air in a couple of days.