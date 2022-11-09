Tacoma cops charged in death put on credibility issues list

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the office this month added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues.

The addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine to the “potential impeachment disclosure” list, or Brady List, includes the charging documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2021, which cite video and witness accounts of the officers beating Ellis before his death, The News Tribune reported.