Tacoma zoo welcomes the 1st baby tamandua pup in its history

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma is celebrating the birth of its first tamandua pup, which is the size of an avocado.

KING-TV reports that the Southern Tamandua is a species of anteaters native to South America that lives in trees.

The healthy pup was born August 18 and weighs just more than a half-pound.

The baby tamandua will make a public debut once it is stronger and more confident.

Until then, it will practice riding on its mother's back and begin eating fruit and insects in about two months.

Zookeepers won't know the baby's gender until it is older.

