Taiwanese fly and flop for fun in Red Bull glider contest TAIJING WU, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 9:37 a.m.
A team member jumps from a platform with a man made flying machine into the harbor in Taichung, a port city in central Taiwan on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Pilots with homemade gliders launched themselves into a harbor from a 20-foot-high ramp to see who could go the farthest before falling into the waters. It was mostly if not all for fun as thousands of spectators laughed and cheered on 45 teams competing in the Red Bull "Flugtag" event held for the first time.
TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — They came with homemade gliders and launched themselves into the harbor from a 6-meter- (20-foot-) high ramp. Some just crashed into the water.
It was mostly if not all for fun, as thousands of spectators laughed and cheered on 45 teams competing to see who could go the farthest before falling into the waters of Taichung, a port city in central Taiwan.