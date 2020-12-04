‘Takes care of two problems’: Shelton considers raised crosswalks at Coram and Hill

The intersection of Hill Street and Coram Avenue could one day be home to raised crosswalks as a way to calm traffic and provide a safer pedestrian walkway. The intersection of Hill Street and Coram Avenue could one day be home to raised crosswalks as a way to calm traffic and provide a safer pedestrian walkway. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close ‘Takes care of two problems’: Shelton considers raised crosswalks at Coram and Hill 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The intersection of Coram Avenue and Hill Street may become home to a unique safety calming measure.

Shelton Police Sgt. Mike Siglinger told the Board of Aldermen Public Health and Safety Committee Wednesday that he was informed that the intersection does not meet the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) requirements for a four-way stop, but another alternative was proposed.

Siglinger said Melissa Evans, a safety circuit rider with the University of Connecticut CT Training and Technical Assistance Center, recommended installing raised crosswalks on Coram Avenue at Hill Street.

“I think this is a very interesting idea,” Siglinger told the committee.

Siglinger told the committee the department has regularly sought advice from the University of Connecticut CT Training and Technical Assistance Center, which offers free technical assistance for agencies responsible for local roadway safety.

Siglinger said his next step is talking to the city engineer and Department of Public Works officials to check on the feasibility of such a project.

“This takes care of two problems — slows the vehicles down and increases pedestrian safety,” Siglinger added. “If we find it works here, this could be used in other areas of the city.”

Raised crosswalks are ramped speed tables spanning the entire width of the roadway. The design is meant to make the pedestrian more prominent in the driver’s field of vision and allows pedestrians to cross at grade with the sidewalk.

The raised crosswalks are flush with the height of the sidewalk and typically at least 10 feet wide and designed to allow the front and rear wheels of a passenger vehicle to be on top of the table at the same time.

The average cost, according to information on the Federal Highway Association website, is $8,170 each.

Residents near that intersection — citing numerous speeding vehicles and accidents — had requested that two stop signs be installed, which would make that intersection a four-way stop.

Siglinger said he and Lt. Brian Yerzak met with Evans at the site, which has been under recent scrutiny due to the development of Cedar Village at Carroll’s, which has brought housing and retail at this intersection.

“(Evans) concluded that the intersection does not meet the MUTCD warrants for all-way stop sign control,” Siglinger said.

At the aldermen’s Public Health and Safety Committee September meeting, Siglinger said the state’s crash data repository recorded eight accidents in the past five years at the intersection of Coram Avenue and Hill Street. With the new development soon to be completed at the corner, Siglinger had said the department would investigate adding two stop signs to create a four-way stop.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com