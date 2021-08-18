Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fear over their rule AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 5:16 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, according to photos circulating on Wednesday, sowing further doubt about their claims to have become more moderate.
The insurgents' every action in their sudden sweep to power is being watched closely. They insist they have changed and won’t impose the same draconian restrictions they did when they last ruled Afghanistan, all but eliminating women’s rights, carrying out public executions and banning television and music.
