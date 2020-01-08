Tartaglia named to head Center Stage Education Center

Michael Tartaglia has been named the interim education director for the Center Stage Education Center.

Tartaglia is replacing the previous director, Gina Scarpa, who recently left the post to run Positive Voices, LLC, a Shelton-based vocal performance and voiceover studio. Scarpa will continue to teach select classes at the education center.

“As an experienced teacher, Michael’s passion for teaching and performing has radiated through the halls of the Education Center for the past several years and we are excited for the students to feel his energy when they return on Jan. 13,” said Martin Marchitto, Center Stage Theatre executive/artistic director.

Tartaglia holds a bachelor of arts degree from Sacred Heart University in English, a concentration in writing, a minor in performing arts, and a master’s degree in teaching. He holds his teaching certification in English language arts in secondary education for grades 7 through 12.

A teacher at Shelton High School, Tartaglia co-directs Adaptations with the SHS Drama Club. In addition, he is a teacher at Horizons at Sacred Heart University, a tuition-free, non-profit, academic enrichment program serving low-income Bridgeport students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Tartaglia has been a member of Center Stage Theatre family for more than 10 years. While at Sacred Heart University, he was a member of the theater arts program. Tartaglia has participated in the Disney College Program and worked as a cast member for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. In February, he will be playing the role of Eddie in Center Stage’s production of Mamma Mia!

Center Stage Education Center will continue to offer a wide range of education opportunities, including after-school programs for children of all ages which includes theater classes in both performance and design/technical theater (lights, sets, costumes and sound), the annual Teen Musical Theatre Workshop production for teens, Musical Theatre Workshop, Jr., and private instruction in voice and performance. In addition, the theater offers high school students opportunities to complete community-service hours and internships/capstone projects.