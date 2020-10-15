Teacher puts first aid training to use, saves choking boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A teacher in Fort Wayne is being credited with rescuing a student who was choking on candy.

Christine Levy performed the Heimlich maneuver on a 9-year-old boy who was struggling to breathe Monday at Croninger Elementary School. Levy told WANE-TV that she recently had training in the first aid procedure.

“My guardian angels were looking after me and Alan. It's something you pray you never have to do, but instincts set in and it’s just survival mode, I guess,” Levy said.

Alan McGauley's parents gave Levy a card and flowers.

“You can go through all of the training, but the fact that she made all of the right decisions at the right time and did what she needed proves good decision making,” Scott McGauley said.