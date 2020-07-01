Teacher's aide faces sex solicitation of a minor charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A teacher's assistant at a Rhode Island high school who is also a children's summer camp counselor was charged Wednesday with soliciting sex from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Alexander Carlson, 26, of Lincoln, faces two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and two counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

Carlson has been a teacher’s assistant in the special education program at Mount Hope High School in Bristol since December, and has also worked as a counselor at The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, Massachusetts since 2012, police said.

There is no evidence he was involved with any students or campers, police said.

Carlson engaged in sexually explicit electronic communications with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, sent sexually explicit material and asked for sex, police said.

Bail was set at $5,000 with the condition that Carlson have no unsupervised contact with minors. He did not enter pleas. No defense attorney was listed in online court records and he was referred to the public defender's office.