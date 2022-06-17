Teams organized to help with critical incidents at schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings.

Team members include law enforcement members, school administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers and others. The teams are currently being trained on how to minimize the psychological impact of school-related critical incidents, identify people in need of long-term mental health support and how best to help school employees.