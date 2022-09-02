Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to $10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
A federal jury on Thursday convicted Mark Schena, of Los Altos, California, of paying bribes to doctors and defrauding the government after his company billed Medicare $77 million for fraudulent coronavirus and allergy tests, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.