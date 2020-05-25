Teen among 2 killed in dozen Sunday St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — At teenager was among two people killed in more than a dozen shootings carried out across St. Louis over the weekend, police said.

Police identified the teen as Malik Valley, 15, who was shot in the chest shortly before 10 p.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour earlier, police say Robert Cannon, 36, was found dead from a gunshot in a neighborhood northwest of Valley's shooting.

Both were among four people killed in separate incidents across the city on Saturday and Sunday. At least 10 others were shot and injured Sunday in a separate shootings.