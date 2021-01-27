Teen charged in NJ homicide arrested again in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A teen facing charges in connection with the death of a New Jersey man was arrested again in Florida after a driver told authorities he was assaulted by him.
Troopers arrested Zachary Thomas Latham, 18, Saturday evening after a driver requesting assistance in Fort Myers waved down a trooper and said someone in a Nissan Infinity confronted him and brandished a gun, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement. Latham, they said, also had attempted to intentionally ram the victim’s car.