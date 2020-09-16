Police identify teen fatally shot in eastern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a teenager killed in an early-morning shooting Wednesday on the east side of Kansas City.

Anthony Strassle, 16, died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Officials learned of the shooting when a man drove up to a gas station around 4 a.m. and flagged down an off-duty police officer, police said. The man said he had picked up a teen who had been shot.

The teen — later identified as Strassle — was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. The shooting happened a few blocks from the gas station, police said, and detectives have been interviewing possible witnesses.

No arrests were immediately reported in the case.

The teen’s death is the city's 145th homicide of the year, according to records kept by the Kansas City Star. That compares with 113 homicides by the same time last year.