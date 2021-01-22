Teen gets 45 years for killing mom during fight over grades

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday, a month after pleading guilty to charges of killing his mother and disposing of her body during an argument over his grades, prosecutors said.
Gregory Ramos was 15 when he killed Gail Cleavenger in November 2018, court records show. During a hearing Friday, the judge said the sentence would be reviewed after 25 years, and Ramos would stay on probation for the rest of his life once he's released from prison, WESH reported.