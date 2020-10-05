https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Teen-killed-another-critically-wounded-in-Philly-15621454.php
Teen killed, another critically wounded in Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Monday were seeking a suspect after a double shooting left a 15-year-old dead and an 18-year-old critically wounded.
The shooting took place Sunday night in the Girard Park section of the city.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head and the left thigh and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.
The 18-year-old was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the medical center, police said.
The victims' names have not been released.
The investigation was ongoing.
