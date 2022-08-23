Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record MARK CARLSON, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 6:45 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, is greeted by his father after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, is greeted by his father after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, poses with his sister Zara Rutherford after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at nineteen years old. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, is greeted by his sister Zara Rutherford after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at nineteen years old. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, prepares to land at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, prepares to land at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, prepares to land at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian-British teenage pilot was on track Tuesday to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane as he landed in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey.
Mack Rutherford, who turned 17 during the journey, touched down at Buzet Airstrip near the city of Charleroi, where he originally learned to fly. He’s due to land in Bulgaria on Wednesday. His aim: to displace Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he set the record in 2021.