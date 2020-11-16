Teenager awaits extradition to Virginia after fatal shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Chesterfield last week, police said Monday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release that police were called on Thursday for a report of a shooting. That call was followed with another one about a male being shot.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified by the department as Eriq S. Coleman, 25, of Richmond, according to the news release.

Police obtained a detention order on Monday for the teenager, who was located at an address in South Carolina. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held pending extradition to Virginia, the release said.

An investigation into the shooting continues, police said.