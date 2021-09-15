Skip to main content
News

Teens, 12-year-old injured in rash of Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teens and a 12-year-old boy were shot and wounded in a single incident in Baltimore during a rash of shootings Tuesday that left one person dead and eight injured.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police who were called to East Baltimore just before 9:15 p.m. found a 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A short time later, a 14-year-old girl connected to the same shooting walked into an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her extremities, police said.

At about the same time, officers sent to downtown Baltimore found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he later died at a hospital.

In southwest Baltimore, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was listed in stable condition.

Officers were also sent to northwest Baltimore to investigate a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Police said they found an unidentified woman who had been shot in her stomach. About a mile away, police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left wrist. Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.