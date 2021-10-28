Tennessee GOP lawmakers sprint in bid to curb COVID rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee could be voting within days on whether to ban most businesses from solely requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for their customers and workers and severely limit when companies and government entities — including schools — can require masks.
Lawmakers on Thursday quickly advanced the measure carrying the prohibitions, despite growing opposition from the business community, and could vote by week's end. Prominent groups asked lawmakers not to put them in “an impossible position between federal and state mandates,” including the upcoming employer vaccination mandate announced by President Joe Biden. They said conflicting mandates could “subject employers to potentially crippling litigation costs.”