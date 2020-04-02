Tennessee deadline for candidate qualifying is Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline to qualify to run for many offices in this year's elections in Tennessee is quickly approaching.

Tennesseans who want to seek a number of state and federal elected offices must file their nominating petitions by noon Thursday.

Primary elections for one U.S. Senate seat, each U.S. House seat, about half of the state Senate and all of the Tennessee House will take place Aug. 6.

Petitions for the federal offices must be filed with state elections officials by mail or in person at the Tennessee Tower in Nashville, and with state party leaders.

Petitions for state legislative positions must be filed with county election commissions within their districts.