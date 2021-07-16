Tennessee death row inmate makes rare court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate made a rare public appearance Friday during a court hearing about claims that he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed for the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago.
Wearing a checkered blue sports jacket, white shirt and paisley tie, Pervis Payne listened as lawyers argued in a Memphis courtroom over a request by prosecutors to obtain prison records as part of Payne's planned mental evaluation by a state expert.