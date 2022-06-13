Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted a lethal injection in April because he learned the drugs hadn't been tested as required, he ordered an independent investigation and paused all executions through the end of the year.
Now, it's clear that Tennessee's problems in following its own lethal injection protocol are more extensive and complicated than state officials have acknowledged — and sorting through them may take longer, possibly years, before an execution that passes constitutional muster can take place.