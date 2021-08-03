Tennessee gov: Student proficiency declines seen in pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The first Tennessee state-level data showing student academic achievement since the COVID-19 pandemic began shows declines in proficiency through all subjects and grades, Gov. Bill Lee's office said.

“These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee,” Lee said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the dedication of our educators and districts who worked to mitigate this loss over the past year, and we’re committed to implementing long-term strategies and investments to get our students back on track.”