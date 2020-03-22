Tennessee governor issues order on bars, restaurants

Elizabeth Large drops off a pack of books to Jim Robbins he reserved for pick-up at the Blount County Library in Maryville, Tenn., Thursday, March 19, 2020. The library is also having a live storytime on Facebook and putting out information from local community organizations about what resources people can get such as food banks. (Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times via AP) less Elizabeth Large drops off a pack of books to Jim Robbins he reserved for pick-up at the Blount County Library in Maryville, Tenn., Thursday, March 19, 2020. The library is also having a live storytime on ... more Photo: Tom Sherline, AP Photo: Tom Sherline, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Tennessee governor issues order on bars, restaurants 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Sunday urged residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee's sweeping order closed gyms and fitness centers from Monday until April 6. He also barred most visitors to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities and prohibited social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Residents were told to work from home “where feasible,” but Lee stopped short of mandating that people shelter in place. They can go grocery shopping, pick up food orders and medications, and even exercise outdoors.

The order on bars and restaurants allows for the sale of unopened alcoholic beverages, including beer, for take-out or delivery orders as long as they are accompanied by food.

In Nashville, Mayor John Cooper on Sunday ordered that all nonessential businesses close for 14 days starting Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in Tennessee has risen to more than 370. The majority of the cases are located in Middle Tennessee, with Davidson and Williamson counties reporting the highest amount.

On Friday, a 73-year-old man in Nashville with underlying health conditions became Tennessee's first fatality linked to the new coronavirus.

All Tennessee schools are closed at least until the end of the month. Some plan on being closed later.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For people with existing health problems and older adults, it can cause more severe illness requiring hospitalization.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.