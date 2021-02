NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was arrested Monday in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., last month, a federal official said.

Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin, was arrested in Gallatin on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, David Boling, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a news release.