Tennessee man pleads guilty to gun charge in police shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A fugitive from Tennessee sentenced for shooting a police officer while trying to escape from a West Virginia hospital has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Bryan Lee Ogle II made the plea Monday, nearly five months after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges in connection with the 2018 shooting of a Charleston police officer, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of West Virginia.

He was sentenced in February to six to 30 years in prison for those charges. Ogle could face up to life in prison when he’s sentenced for the felony gun possession charge in October, the prosecutor's office said.

Officials said the shooting happened after Ogle, 33, escaped from a Charleston hospital in February 2018, where he was receiving treatment for injuries after wrecking a car during a police chase in Montgomery.

When police officers from Charleston and Montgomery confronted Ogle in the hospital stairwell, prosecutors said he disarmed and knocked the Montgomery officer, who suffered a brain injury falling down the stairwell, and then fired at the Charleston officer, striking the body camera.

It's fortunate the bullet was deflected by the camera, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in the release.