Tennessee police return fire in car chase, 1 dead 1 wounded

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and one was wounded when police in Tennessee returned gunfire during a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening after the Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe that was reportedly occupied by a man wanted on murder charges in Florida, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The driver kept going on Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville, and Knox County deputies joined the trooper in trying to force the vehicle to stop near an exit, the bureau's statement said.

The bureau said at least one occupant of the vehicle fired shots at officers, and the trooper and four deputies returned fire, hitting both people inside. One was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other was being treated. The investigation is ongoing and no more information was immediately released.