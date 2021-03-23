Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 2:29 a.m.
1 of8 Musouma Rahimi shows a photograph of her brother Baqer Rahimi, after he was killed by police, at her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2021. Baqer was killed by police during a protest against the central government's recent appointment of new local officials in Wardak province on Jan. 29, 2021. Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing 11 and wounding dozens. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tensions are mounting between Afghanistan’s government and a powerful local warlord, with deadly clashes erupting in a rural province between his fighters and government troops. The fear is that the violence could be a harbinger of more chaos as U.S. troops head toward the exits.
The government has launched an assault in central Maidan Wardak province, vowing to punish the warlord, Abdul Ghani Alipoor, after the defense minister accused his fighters of shooting down a military helicopter last week, killing nine personnel.