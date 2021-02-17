Terrorism trial begins for man who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda'

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The terrorism trial of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” began on Wednesday with his argument that a Rwandan court cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen and his assertion that he was kidnapped and is being held hostage.
The world has heard little from Paul Rusesabagina since he disappeared during a visit to Dubai in August and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs, accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks.