Testimony: Blood spilled long before boy's death in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Defense attorneys for a man on trial in the killing of his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado are trying to put in doubt prosecution testimony that the boy’s blood likely was found in his father’s home after the boy disappeared.

Mark Redwine's son Dylan cut his finger and bled in the living room of his father's La Plata County home a year before Dylan disappeared, Mark Redwine's ex-girlfriend testified Monday. The Denver Post reports that Karen Alexander said she saw Dylan cut his finger and that he bled onto the floor of the living room around Labor Day 2011.