Tests show driver was intoxicated during crash that killed 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Toxicology results show that a man who crashed a landscaping truck, killing three of his coworkers onboard, had several drugs in his system at the time of the collision, according to Tennessee police.

Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony drug possession and driving without a license following the March 11 crash between the landscaping truck he was driving and a tractor-trailer, Nashville Metro Police said in a statement Monday.