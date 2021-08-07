Texans QB's sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 10:59 a.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era.
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Rusty Hardin, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's lead attorney, speaks during a press conference in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault and harassment allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era.
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, attorney Tony Buzbee gives an update regarding to sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during a news conference, in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era.
HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers fighting sexual assault and harassment allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era.
Watson's lawyers have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women. They've said women who say they have been victims should be taken at their word. Just not these particular women.