Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed PAUL J. WEBER and NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 11:13 a.m.
1 of9 Carlos Mandez waits in line to fill his propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers had to wait over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the winter storm during a press conference at the State Operations Center, Thursday Feb. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. ( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leaves a news conference after speaking about the winter storm at the State Operations Center, Thursday Feb. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. ( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People walk through the snow as they pass the Alamo, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 James White carries a bottle of donated water from a distribution site Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 James White carries a jug of donated water from a distribution site, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor.
And as the toll deepened Friday from a week of historic winter storms, which have killed more than 20 people in Texas, the dogpiling on a power grid that is proudly isolated from the rest of the country ignores warnings known by the state's GOP leaders for years.
