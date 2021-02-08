Texas likely to partner with FEMA for vaccine 'super sites'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination “super sites” in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.

Abbott tweeted those vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day. The governor said adding more sites is possible, but his office did not immediately release further details, including whether that meant Texas would get more vaccine doses or if those sites would pull vaccine from other areas.