Texas man drowns in southeastern Oklahoma river

A Texas man has drowned in the Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A Texas man has drowned in the Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Photo: Mark Mulligan / Staff Photographer Photo: Mark Mulligan / Staff Photographer Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Texas man drowns in southeastern Oklahoma river 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EAGLETOWN, Okla. (AP) — A Texas man has drowned in the Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Pedro Segura, 58, of Irving, Texas, drowned in the river near Eagletown, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, after getting off an inner tube shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, according to an OHP report.

Segura was on an inner tube that was tethered by rope to another inner tube when the rope detached. Segura got off the tube to pull the second inner tube to shore, but disappeared in about 10 feet of water, the report said.

The report said Segura was not wearing a personal flotation device.