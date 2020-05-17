Texas reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Another 785 Texas residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 31 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, according to the state's health agency.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported at total of 47,784 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,336 deaths associated with it. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.