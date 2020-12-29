Texas top health official urges quick vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine providers who have received doses must give them out as quickly as possible to qualified patients and not hold any in reserve, as the state deals with record-breaking numbers of virus patients in hospitals and new cases.
"All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services.