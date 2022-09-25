Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 5:05 p.m.
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was "on board" with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit in court documents filed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved the former Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The texts were in court documents filed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation, at Hinds County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. New court documents Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, show the Mississippi governor in 2017 knew of a plan for New's nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a volleyball facility. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services confers with defense attorney Merrida Coxwell, in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Davis pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history. Rogelio V. Solis/AP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre’s pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state’s welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted in 2019 with Favre, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team. Bryant told him federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.”
