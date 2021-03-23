The 15 jurors selected in the case against Derek Chauvin AMY FORLITI, Associated Press March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 1:54 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifteen jurors have been selected for the case against Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
Twelve jurors and two alternates will actually hear the evidence, but a 15th person was chosen Tuesday in case one of the other panelists is unable to serve when opening statements begin March 29. That 15th person will be dismissed at the start of trial if the rest of the jury remains in tact.