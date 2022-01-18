The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 12:14 a.m.
Ai Weiwei is one of China's most famous artists, and many regard him as one of the world's greatest living ones of his profession. Working with the Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, he helped design the Bird's Nest Stadium, the centerpiece of Beijing's 2008 Summer Olympics.
The stadium in northern Beijing, instantly recognizable for its weave of curving steel beams, will also host the opening ceremony for Beijing's Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.